Smooth transition of power to strengthen democracy

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Leader Firdous Aashiq Awan Sunday said smooth transition of power would further strengthen the democratic system in the country. All political parties should strengthen and promoted the democratic system to bring more political and economic stability, he said talking to a private news channel.

She welcomed the holding of general elections on July 25 and urged political parties to accept the results of elections will come either in their favor or against. Firdous Awan said there should be sanctity of vote.—APP