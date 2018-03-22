Smoking should be prohibited

Cigarette smoking is injurious to health but it is growing at a rapid pace although people are aware of the fact that smoking can cause lung cancer, but they smoke without any hesitation and happily harm the organs of their body.

Some tangible steps are needed to be taken to prevent smoking so that it cannot lead to diseases. A whopping amount should be imposed as fine on street smokers or the prices of cigarettes may be increased so that people cannot purchase it very easily or consume it on a very large scale. I hope that people will soon realize the harmful effects smoking has on their life and will soon stop consuming this monster which is slowly killing them from inside.

ARWA ALI ASGHER

Karachi

