Smoking kills

Like most people I know that smoking is bad for my health, bit still a significant portion of the population of Pakistan continues to smoke. Smoking harms nearly every organ of the body. It causes 87% of lung cancer deaths and has disastrous consequences. It damages every organ of body and leads to the general deterioration of smoker’s health. An average of about 50% of young men and 10% young women becoming smoker and relatively few stopping. Especially the teenagers end up starting a habit that should have never been started. There are many reasons that many times an action or activity by an individual’s friend or social group will then be assimilated and practice by the individual. And this risk will begin the habit of smoking as well. This also causes while the teenagers is in general stress and family troubles that may led to smoking. Therefore, parents should take action against it and create friendly relation within their child so that they may not appear with this habit in their lives. Smoking also contributes to the world’s garbage and population problems since cigarette filter are not bio-degradable. Used cigarette filters makeup a large chunk of the population in the world’s ocean and beaches.

ERUJ IMAD

Karachi

Related