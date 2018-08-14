Smoking is injurious to health

It is painful that every time you smoke a cigarette, toxic gases pass into your lungs, then into your bloodstream where they are blown out to every organ in your body. Damagingly, a cigarette is made of tobacco leaves which possess nicotine and collection of other hazardous compounds that cause cancer. It is very misfortune that our youths, who are smoking in a fashionable way, are unaware of the disadvantages of smoking. According to reports, tobacco smoke contains at least 40 cancer causing substances that is called carcinogen which is very harmful for the body. It is estimated that tobacco kills more than 7 million people worldwide each year. It is the duty of WHO to take steps for the eradication of this monster.

IMRAN AKHTAR

Khairabad, Balochistan

