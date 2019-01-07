Smoking: Dangerous for health

Smoking affects the lungs. Heavy smoking can also damage the

heart and blood vessels. Non-smokers are also affected if they spend much time in a room where there is smoking going on. Cigarette smoke contains three main ingredients. These are nicotine, tar and carbon monoxide. Each of these has its own effects on the body. However, lung cancer in Pakistan is caused directly by tobacco in 90% of cases. It claims 100,000 people every year in the country. Nicotine is an addiction. Once the body gets used to it, it’s a very hard to do without it. It increases the heart beat and blood pressure and causes heart diseases. On the other hand, Tar increases the chances of getting lung cancer. Where as carbon monoxide is poisonous.

DEENA MANZOOR

Via email

Share on: WhatsApp