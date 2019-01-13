Smog not only disturbs environment, can be deadly for health

SMOG-an outcome of industrialization and weather condition not only disturbs daily routine, but can be hazardous for health of people some times leading to deadly diseases. For instance, it aggravates the condition of patients of asthma, heart and lungs and some times even be lethal. According to the health experts pollution not only affects the overall health of people but has severe impact on heart and lungs so citizens especially having problems of allergy and asthma as well as heart ailments should use pre-cautionary measures during their daily life especially by using healthy food like “Yakhni (soup)” and mask when they are out side of the houses.

“A few deaths are reported every year in Pakistan due to air pollution namely Smog especially in the areas of central Punjab,” said Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) spokesperson, Dr Khawaja Waseem Abbas.

The overwhelming smog phenomenon has gripped the country’s major industrial and overpopulated cities in its fifth season prevailing in the country including Lahore and its adjoining cities beside others. The same problem is now developing in the federal capital due to Steel Mills and other reasons like illegal crushing on Margalla Hills, vehicular emissions and development work in hundreds of large and small housing societies being developed in various parts of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. It is badly affecting the daily routine in these cities not only reducing the day merely to four to five hours also disturbing the transportation due to the limited visibility especially in the early morning and late night hours.

Energy and Air Pollution Analyst Green Peace, Lauri Myllyvytra at a seminar organized by World Wildlife Fund (WWF) here said, “Air pollution sources in Pakistani cities particularly Lahore and others are mainly industrial emissions, resuspended (to keep soil particles suspended back into air) soil, automobile sources and crop residual burning whereas the discharge level is the same in Karachi as well.” “Particulate matter (PM2.5) is the pollutant that gives long term evidence for chronic respiratory diseases whereas sulphur dioxides (SO2), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), ozone (O3) are also harmful pollutants that need vigilance,” said the World Health Organization (WHO) Report on Health Aspects of Air Pollution with Particulate Matter, Ozone and Nitrogen Dioxide.

Director General Pakistan Environment Protection Agency (Pak-EPA), Farzana Altaf Shah told APP that the federal capital’s air quality is being monitored regularly to control industrial emissions with an online emissions monitoring system which helps to meticulously observe all sectors of the city.

