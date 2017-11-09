Smog and human health

Apropos reports about onset of smog published in your paper. Nobody in this unfortunate country’s bureaucracy seems to be aware of disastrous consequences of smog upon human health or are least bothered. The carbon and toxic contents of smog are poisonous and cause cancer, lung infection, cardiac problems and other numerous ailments. Blaming Indian farmers solely for this problem is criminal oversight. We need to clean our own mess and clamp down on sources that emit pollution within our borders and raise the issue with our neighbours. For a country that wastes billions to subsidize opulent lifestyle of its paid and elected elite, why not consider artificial rain to help the common man for once.

On a recent visit to Lahore’s prestigious club located on Upper Mall while playing Golf at invitation of a friend, I was shocked to witness that scores of trees had been chopped off. Shocked at witnessing this senseless brutality, I asked my friend why this has happened. He mentioned names of retired former bureaucrats on management committee responsible for this criminal decision. The list included a former Chairman CDA, under whose watch Islamabad’s green landscape had been converted into a concrete jungle at behest of powerful Land Mafia. It was during his tenure that Margalla Hill’s massacre initiated and forest land illegally occupied by real estate tycoons.

Environmental Science is a specialized field, but in Pakistan although a department with a separate ministry exists, but it has not done a job which can be commended. We can only make a request for remedial measures to be taken..

G Z KHAN

Peshawar

