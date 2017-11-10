Smog continues to wreak havoc

Various sections of motorway closed; citizens advised to wear masks

Islamabad

Thick blanket of smog has continued to wreak havoc in parts of Punjab as flight and train operations remained suspended on Thursday morning. The routine activities of the public suffered a setback as fog engulfed the province. The traffic flow also got affected and created problems for the people as they failed to reach their destination on time. Flight operation in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad and Sialkot remained shut through the night, private news channel reported.

Similar situation was witnessed at Motorway that was closed for traffic from Gojra to Faisalabad. Traffic also moved with a slow speed on National Highway. On the other hand, as many as 22 people sustained severe wounds in different smog-related mishaps. According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Dense foggy/smoggy conditions are expected in Punjab and foggy over D.I.khan, Peshawar and Sukkur divisions during night and morning hours.

The current smog in plain areas of Punjab may subside with the wet spell likely to start on the coming weekend from upper parts of the country, while later expanding to other areas gradually and expected to continue til Tuesday. An official of Met office said that on Saturday, light rain may occur at Malakand, upper FATA and Gilgit Baltistan whereas on Sunday light rain may hit same areas including Zhob. He said dry weather to prevail elsewhere in the country with dense fog and smog in plain areas of Punjab, central and lower Khayber Pakhtunkhwa and Upper Sindh.

While on Monday same weather conditions likely with addition to light rain chances in Malakand, Quetta, Zhob, Dera Ismail Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan division, upper FATA and Gilgit Baltistan. However on Tuesday rain with thunderstorm with snowfall over hills are expected at scattered places in upper KP, upper FATA, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Punjab and twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.—APP