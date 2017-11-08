Smog continues to blanket plain areas

People asked to wear facemask, glasses to protect themselves

Staff Reporters

Islamabad/Lahore

Dense smog continued to blanket plain areas of Punjab and some parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Tuesday morning. According to Radio Pakistan, Motorways Control Room said, Motorway M-1 from Peshawar to Rashkai, M-2 from Lillah to Lahore, M-3 from Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad and M-4 from Gojra to Faisalabad are closed for traffic due to dense smog and zero visibility. Dense fog with poor visibility has also been reported on Khanewal-Multan section of Motorway. The road users have been advised to maintain reduced speed and safe distance. Helpline 130 and control room number 5494126 can be accessed to avoid any inconvenience.

Meanwhile, medical experts have advised the citizens to wear face-mask and glasses to protect themselves from the adverse effects of smog while going outside. The doctors further advised the people to do gurgle after coming back home. These views were expressed by the clinicians while addressing an awareness seminar on the issue of smog which held at Services Institute of Medical Sciences / Services Hospital here today. Principal SIMS Prof. Dr. Mahmood Ayaz, Prof. Sajid Chauhan, Prof. Ashraf Majrooh, Prof. Kamran Cheema and MS Dr. Muhammad Ameer addressed the seminar and sensitized the participants regarding preventive measures against smog.

The speakers were of the view that children and elders may not unnecessarily go outside and wear face-mask while going outside. Later, an awareness walk was also organized which was led by Principal Mahmood Ayaz. A large number of medical students, doctors and paramedical staff participated in the walk. Moreover, an awareness seminar was also organized in the Fatima Jinnah Medical University/ Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to enhance public awareness about smog. Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) chaired the seminar. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, MS Dr. Fayyaz Butt and other physicians addressed the seminar which was attended by a large number of students of the university, doctors and attendants of the patients. The speakers urged upon the community members to play their effective role in controlling smog.

Similarly, seminars and public walks were also organized in other medical colleges and hospitals. An awareness walk was organized in Dera Ghazi Khan Medical College/DHQ Teaching Hospital Dera Ghazi Khan today. Principal Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saeed led the walk. He distributed masks and printed material pertaining to preventive measures among the people in the hospital. Moreover, a seminar was also held in lady Aitcheson Hospital Lahore which was attended by the hospital staff and the attendants of the patients. Medical Superintendent Dr. Fozia Syed, Dr. Mehvish Rehman, Dr. Asma Shahnawaz and other doctors delivered lectures about prevention and control of smog. Face-masks and pamphlets were also distributed among the attendants of the patients. Special counters have also been set up in various hospitals on the direction of Punjab Health Department.