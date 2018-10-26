Smog condition in Punjab reviewed

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

A meeting has been convened at Environment Protection Department (EPD) to evaluate the smog condition in Punjab as per the scientific data available. Smog Commission Chairman Dr Pervaiz Hassan chaired the meeting. Environment Protection Department Secretary Zafar Nasarullah and Brick Kiln Owners Association President Shoib Khan Niazi were also present in the meeting. The representatives from Local Government, Agriculture Department, Transport Department, he Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) and Metrological Department were also present in the meeting.

The purpose of the meeting was to analyze the steps taken to control the smog in Punjab as per the data provided by SUPARCO, EPD and Met department.

The SUPARCO representative briefed the participants on the current situation of smog and told them that weather conditions are in our favor.

Share on: WhatsApp