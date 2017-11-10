Smog awareness walk

City Reporter

With a view to raise awareness among people regarding preventive measures against smog, a walk was organized at Allama Iqbal Medical College/Jinnah Hospital, here on Thursday.

Principal Prof Dr Rashid Zia and Medical Superintendent Dr Sohail Saqlain led the walk while a large number of medical students, doctors, nurses and paramedical staff participated in the walk.

On the occasion, Prof Dr Rashid Zia, MS Dr Sohail Saqlain and other speakers advised citizens that they should not go outside unnecessarily and always use face mask while going out of their homes.

They said that after returning home, eyes should be washed with fresh water along with gurgles.

The participants also distributed masks and awareness literature among bikers and drivers of vehicles in front of the hospital on the main road.