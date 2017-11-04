Smog affects power distribution

Chashma nuclear power plants also shut down

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

The smog blanketing large parts of Punjab is not only affecting the air people breath but is also affecting power distribution.

A statement released by the power division stated that the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) on Friday acted to save different cities of the country from a blackout after 200 and 500KV grid stations were affected by smog.

The thick fog blanketing areas of Punjab is proving to be a challenge for the transmission system, added the Power Division statement.

Four nuclear power plants, Chashma I-IV, have been shut down in addition to four other power plants producing 4,250mw of electricity. According to officials the restoration is in progress and it is expected to get full capacity in approximately seventy two hours.

Due to various power plants being shut down, there is a likelihood of load-shedding increasing in the country.

An emergency plan will be put into action to deal with the issues faced by power division, added the statement.

Residents of various parts of Punjab continue to face health and commutation problems as smog engulfs most parts of the province, including province’s capital Lahore.

Meanwhile under the directions of the federal government, the power sector has also closed all expensive finance oil/diesel run power plants of a cumulative capacity of 4250 megawatt. The furnace oil plans includes 950 megawatt Hubco, 1000 megawatt Muzafargarh, 400 megawatt Jamshoro and 700 megawatt KAPCO. The diesel/furnace oil fired plants which closed are Nishat Power, Nishar Chunian Power, Liberty, Hubco Norwal, Atlas and Kel, of cumulative capacity around 1200 megawatt.

Besides the hydel generation average has also come down to 2700 megawatt against its capacity of 7000 megawatt due to less releases of water from reservoirs on provinces demand.

These factors in combination are negatively affecting the demand and supply situation in the country and the power distribution system needs load management for certain period.

The power division has directed the NPCC to chalk out a well managed emergency load management plan for seventy two hours till restoration of 1200 megawatt nuclear power plants. A separate load management plan after the approximate seventy two hours based on demand supply situation is also being prepared by the NPCC.