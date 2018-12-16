SMIU’s weeklong Festival of Arts and Ideas concludes

Staff Reporter

The annual Festival of Arts and Ideas organized by Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) on Saturday concluded after weeklong activities, which included 40 sessions on various subjects and issues, screening of documentaries and classical films and quiz competitions in which students actively participated.

Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor, SMIU, appreciated various committees comprising students and faculty which organized the weeklong event successfully. He also thanked the guests who arrived at the event from various parts of the country and from foreign territories. He said SMIU had pioneered the tradition to enhance the leadership qualities of students through various innovative means and that festival was part of the same scheme.

He said the event provided platform to students to expose their talents in various forms that would boost their confidence and help them improve on that in future.

He said the annual Festival of Arts and Ideas would resume next year as well.

Speaking at the distinguished lecture series, Ameena Saiyid, a former managing director of Oxford University Press-Pakistan, appreciated the SMIU for organizing an inspiring event, adding, such events should be held in every university in the country. She congratulated the SMIU vice chancellor for spearheading a successful programme, which would provide a wonderful opportunity to students to expose their inner capabilities and bring young people close to literature and books.

Ameena Saiyid in her thought provoking speech said that women in Pakistan were making a niche of their own in the country’s male-dominated business establishments and it was just a beginning.

She said Pakistani women were trying to create a passageway for those waiting in the wings.

Ms Saiyid said she was not a feminist but had been working with men for decades and had encountered male prejudice, which took various forms. She added the reason for that was putting down a woman who equated herself with men professionally and to portray her as a person with a handicap or disability. She added, however, similar statements had also emanated from women.

Ms Saiyid said the empowerment of women in Pakistan had trodded a painful course with every small victory snatched with the utmost exertion from the teeth of hardened prejudices.

