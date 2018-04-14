SMIU’s students of Internationl Leadership Programme will to visit Turkey

Staff Reporter

A delegation of SMIU’s International Leadership Program (ILP) will visit Turkey from 15h to 21st April 2018. The group is comprised of 28 female and male students and 8 faculty and staff members. The delegation will leave for Turkey on Saturday night. During their visit to Tureky the delegtion of SMIU will visit six major universities of Turkey including Istanbul Technical University, Yýldýz Technical University (Istanbul), Ankara University, Hacettepe University (Ankara), Selçuk University (Konya) and Necmettin Erbakan University (Konya). Prof Dr Syed Asif Ali, Dean faculty of Computer Science will lead the delegation.

Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of SMIU while addressing the said group of students at the inner courtyard of the university on Friday said that it is a unique featuer of SMIU that it has de-signed a leadership program for its students to pro-vide them learning and training opportunities within the country and on the international level also.

He said that since 2015 SMIU’s various groups of students have been called on the heads of the state and heads of various national institutions of the country and have visited major universities located in Islamabad, under the National Leadership Pro-gram. Similalry, some other groups of SMIU’s stu-dents have been visited UK, China, Malaysia and Turkey under the International Leadership Program

“This is the second trip of SMIU’s students to Tur-key. A similar group of students of SMIU had vis-ited Turkey last year also,” Dr Shaikh said and added that this time a large group of SMIU’s stu-dents is going to visit the very important universiites of our brethern Muslim country Turkey, which are located in three big cities of the country including Istanbul, Ankara and Konya.

Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh emphasized the stu-dent try to learn more during the visits of various educa-t of Turkey and keep up their na-tional traditions and values high. He hoped that their visit of a new land will be beneficial for them.