SMIU VC distributes prizes, certificates among students

Staff Reporter

Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul Islam University has said that the students of SMIU have a tremendous talent and creative and leadership abilities, which they exhibited by organizing a most successful event of Festival of Arts and Ideas, recently. He said this on Thursday at SMIU’ auditorium, while addressing the prizes and certificates distribution ceremony held for the students and faculty members, who had organized different events and set up best stalls during the festival.

The vice chancellor gave away honorarium to 53 students of the university who had organized about 40 different events during the festival. Also seven faculty members and twenty students were awarded certificates on their best performance during the festival. He also gave prizes to the students on their best documentaries.

Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh said that all the students of SMIU remarkably performed during the festival and proved that they can successfully organize such mega events in the future also. He said that SMIU while feeling proud of its past, works to produce dynamic leadership of the future also.

Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh further said that during the festival both the male and female students played a very significant role by organizing different events. This all happened because SMIU believes in gender balanced policy.

Dr. Ambreen Fazal, convener of the festival, Mahnoor Pervaiz, student’s convener and faculty members Mr. Abdul Malik, Ms Sidra Agha and Ms. Noasheen Hussain also shared their views regarding the festival.

Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh said that the SMIU Festival will be a yearly feature, because it provides opportunities to its students to learn from their own experiences while organizing such events, attending different thought provoking sessions and listening different successful persons.