SMIU students win competition

Karachi

A group of SMIU’s students of Business Administration won the first prize at SECP’s Inter-University Stock Trading Competition, in which 32 universities of the country had participated. The winner students were Hadeeqa Murad Bux (Group Leader), Mahnoor Pervaiz, Aafia Yousuf, Maliha Saleem, Naeem Uddin Buriro, and Muzaamil Ahmed, who participated in the competition under the guidance of Mr. Poorab Sarhan, lecturer of SMIU.

They achieved the success after months of planning, hard work and dedication. This involved research on the market, portfolio making, risk analysis and beta calculations. Students consulted professional traders in the market. Mr. Sikandar Javed’s consultation was of great importance to this project.

As part of the Jamapunji Investor Education Campaign, the SECP organized a three-month long inter-university mock trading competition for the finance and management students of universities of Pakistan. It started from October 2nd, 2017. Nationwide, 32 universities participated in the competition which concluded on 29th December 2017. Top three winning teams of the competition were awarded cash prizes of Rs.100, 000, Rs. 75,000 and Rs. 50,000 as first, second and third prizes, respectively.—PR