SMIU organizes Innovative Ideas Competition

Staff Reporter

Sindh Madressatul Islam University’s Office of Research Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC) with the collaboration of DICE Foundation US, organized an Innovative Ideas Competition (IIC- 2018) at Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium of SMIU on Tuesday. The students presented their innovative ideas on various opportunities in the competition which were widely praised by the audiences and evaluators.

In the 1st phase, 48 groups presented their innovative ideas out of it, 16 projects were shortlisted by the 6 members jury. Dr. Stephen John Director ORIC said that the main purpose of this activity is to encourage our students come up with innovative ideas.

