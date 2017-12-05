SMIU to hold Festival of Arts, Ideas

City Reporter

Sindh Madressatul Islam University’s (SMIU) 4-Day Festival of Arts and Ideas will be commenced from Thursday, 7th December and will continue till Sunday, 10th December, in its premises. The international and national scholars, academia, social scientists, economists, journalists and experts of other fields are attending the festival. In this respect all preparations have been finalized. This was stated by Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of SMIU, during a media briefing, held at a local hotel on Monday.

He said that on the first day of the festival, Thursday, December 7, 2017, a film fare will be held, in which classic films, The Fall of the Roman Empire, Bridge on the River of Kwai and Ben Hur will be screened from 9.00 am to 6:50 pm at SMIU’s auditorium. The inauguration session will be held on Friday, December 8, 2017.