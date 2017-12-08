SMIU Festival of Arts and Ideas starts

Karachi

The 4-Day Festival of Arts and Ideas started at Sindh Madressatul University on Thursday with screening of three classic films, Ben Hur (1959), The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) and The Fall of the Roman Empire (1964).

The film Bun-Hur was just a follow up of the film “The Fall of the Roman Empire.” While the film The Bridge on the River Kwai was based on World War II and America’s prisoners of war and Japan’s role in it. The festival was first of its kind that was organized by any university in the country.

The event was held at the Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto of Auditorium and was presided by Dr. Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of SMIU. The program was attended by students, their family members, faculty and staff of the university in a large number. While addressing the participants of the festival Dr. Muhammad Ali Shaikh said that this festival is being organized to mark 70 years of the Independence of Pakistan and introduce young generation with the world history, and our own culture and other aspects of life through variety of programs.

He said that the main objective of screening classic movies was to make younger generation aware from the world history, because lessons of the history make us more conscious to get right decisions at right time and move forward carefully.—PR