SMIU continuing its mission of imparting quality education for last 133 years

Staff Reporter

Mr. Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training has said that that Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) has continued its mission of imparting quality education to its students since the last 133 years.

He said this while addressing a delegation of Sindh Madressatul Islam University’s National Leadership Program led by Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of the university, at the Ministry of Education and Professional Training, Islamabad on Friday. At his office, he warmly welcomed the delegation belonging to the Alma-Mater of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. It was the third consecutive visit of SMIU’s students, to the office of Federal Minister of Education, in the last three years. Mr. Baligh Ur Rehman highly praised the efforts of Dr. Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor SMIU, for providing students a platform to explore important institutions of the country that could help students to develop various analytical, logical and communication skills.

Mr. Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman informed the delegation that teachings of Holy Quraan have been made part of the curriculum from nursery to intermediate level. He said that the character building of students was as much important as education was itself, therefore, educational institutions have to play important role in this regard.

“Youth is powerful dividend that this country is blessed with, while many other countries are deprived of this powerful segment,” the minister said and added that it is essential that youth of this country is guided about their goals and to teach them to develop a collective approach for maximum benefit of the society.

The federal minister advised the students to abide by virtues of perseverance in face of trials and tribulations. He was also of the view that due to undemocratic regimes, democratic traditions could not hold the ground and the country suffered both economically and socially. He was hopeful that with the growing economic development in the country, unemployment and other issues will be resolved.

Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor SMIU said that the youth of today is without any direction, thus to reorient their path towards the loftiest objectives of morality, leadership and ethics, the National Leadership Program was conceived. He also informed the minister about the visits of the students of SMIU taken so for under the NLP. Director General of Pakistan Manpower Institute Ms. Khalida Gulnar was also present on the occasion.