In what can only be described as an “awkward situation” for the PGA Tour, LIV golf’s latest recruit Cameron Smith has been nominated for the PGA Player of the Year award along with Rory McIlroy and World number 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Smith, the current British Open champion recently defected to the breakaway league despite the contentious and litigious atmosphere between the two. The 29-year-old Australian also claimed the Players Championship and rose to world number two, before becoming the highest-ranked player to switch to LIV Golf.

The PGA Tour, which has seen high-profile players like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau make the move to LIV Golf, has already suspended any members who compete on the rival circuit.

Meanwhile, world number three McIlroy has also been shortlisted for the award after becoming the first person in history to win the FedEx Cup three times after his thrilling victory over world number one Scheffler at the season-ending Tour Championship.

The Irishman has also won the PGA Player of the Year award on three previous occasions.

American Scottie Scheffler is ostensibly the favourite to win the award this year. The 26-year-old won three tournaments this season before clinching his first major title with The Masters crown while also finishing runner-up at the U.S. Open.

The winner of the award will be determined by a vote of Tour members who appeared in at least 15 FedEx Cup events during the season.

The voting will close on Friday with the winner announced at a later date.