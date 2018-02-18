SMI University celebrates anniversary of university charter

Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul Islam University has said that during the last six years SMIU has achieved lot successes and in forthcoming three years, there would be three more campuses of SMIU with enrollment of twenty to twenty five thousands.

Addressing the 6th anniversary of grant of university charter to SMIU, held at the Main Building of SMIU on Saturday night, Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh said that the federal government has allocated Rs1.57billion for first phase of SMIU’s campus in Education City of Karachi, spread on 100 acres of land. Similarly, he said, the Sindh government has allotted ten acres of land in Hawks Bay, where Institute of Information and Communication will be set up. Apart from it a tower will be constructed on its plot, located in the premises of the present campus. This plot has recently evacuated with the help of Sindh government from land grabbers.

The vice chancellor further said that during the last three years, SMIU besides imparting quality education has groomed and trained its students for future leadership roles through leadership development programs. He said in this respect a number of SMIU’s groups had met the national leadership of the country, visited major universities located in Islamabad and also visited China, UK, Turkey and Malaysia.

Dr Shaikh said the SMIU wants to revive the role of SMIU’s great past, where great leaders including founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was produced. “Today, the country needs good leaders and management in every sphere of life. This is why SMIU gives emphasis to produce future leaders and managers with vision, commitment and national spirit,” he said.

Former federal minister and member of SMIU’s Syndicate Sardar Ghous Bux Mahar in his speech said that Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh has made the institution one of the best institutes of the country. He said that now it is the responsibility of us all to support him for development of the institution.

Dr Faizullah Abbasi, Vice Chancellor of Dawood Engineering University said that it was Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh’s great contribution that he got elevated the two institutions to the level of universities and these were SMIU and Dawood Engineering University. Dr Abbasi said as he had remained teacher of Dr Shaikh at Mehran Engineering University, so he had found him most dedicated to the cause, hard worker and responsible person. Dr Abbasi confessed that he has always learnt a lot form his student.

Member of SMIU’s Syndicate Prof. Dr Abdul Rashid said that in the last six years SMIU has covered the distance equal to the sixty years in many areas and this all credit goes to its vice chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh.

