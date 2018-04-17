SMEs shrink due to govt borrowings, high transaction costs

Masroor Afzal Pasha

Karachi

Pakistan is currently housing over 3 million Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), employing about 78 percent of country’s non-agricultural labour force, that accounted for 30 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 25 percent of the country’s exports of manufactured products.

Despite SMEs sectors, tremendous contribution towards national economy, only a fractional number of 171,000 SMEs have formal access to finance of Rs374 billion (as on September 30, 2017) through banks and DFIs. Out of the total 171,000 SMEs obtaining financing pie, 88 percent are small enterprises while 12 percent are medium-sized entities. Small enterprises occupy Rs154 billion of the financing, while 12 percent of the medium enterprises account for Rs222 billion.

The SMEs sector is bifurcated into 3 broader business types i.e. traders, manufacturers and service-oriented businesses. The group distribution of the data exhibits that 36 percent of total financing obtained by SMEs are trading concern, 34 percent are manufacturing and 30 percent are servicing.

According to details made available to daily Pakistan Observer by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) disclosed that the current scenario demands a robust and focused approach for the development of SME sector.

Financial inclusion has emerged as a growing concern which has an impact on various parts of an economy. One of the key elements in the economic composition is the SME sector which remains financially excluded. The corporate sector has had access to finance since its inception with banks extreme comfort. On the lower end, microcredit has attracted immense attention in the recent decade and a half and has penetrated across the country. However, SMEs, also known as the missing middle, is still missing at large. The gap between the micro and corporate credit belongs to small and medium businesses which lack access to formal credit from financial intermediaries. This phenomenon has been fully addressed by a number of developing countries; however, there are many countries which are still struggling, Pakistan being one of them.

On the gender side, women account for 48 percent of the country’s population of 207 million (as per latest PBS data); whereas women-owned SMEs currently obtaining financing from the banks are limited and account for a little more than six thousand. Almost a decade ago, SME finance stood at 17 percent (FY-2007) against the total private sector credit.

The level of financing to SMEs shrunk considerably due to crowding out effect on private sector credit caused by government borrowing, high transaction costs and the fear of NPLs on SME financing. As of June 30, 2017, financing to SMEs was around 9 percent of total private sector credit by banks and DFIs. The current scenario demands a robust and focused approach for the development of SME sector.

Given the importance of SMEs for the economy, with its impact on employment and an inclusive growth, the financing to the SMEs is relatively very low which is one of the major obstacles in its growth and key challenges in the promotion of SME finance.

As compared with any other developing country, the financial disparity is one of the key obstacles for SMEs in Pakistan which hinder sector’s growth, diversity, and survival. Unlike large firms, SMEs face following limitations that includes lack of financial literacy is one of the key issues the country is being faced and SMEs are no different when it comes to awareness about prevailing financial solutions available in the market.

Inability to document and record bankable transactions, SMEs do not adhere to adequate bookkeeping or maintenance of accounting records understandable by the banks. These unclear records obstruct the banks from determining reliable future cash flows a business can generate and eventually financed.

Lack of liquid and or strong collaterals, SMEs borrowers lack securities that are easily convertible to cash to pay-off bank loans. As per practice, banks either rely on sound collaterals or reliable cash flows which provide comfort in taking exposure against SME loans; whereas both are unavailable with the under-served sector.

Complicated loan procedures and availability of credit from informal sources, based on the lengthy loan procedures, centralized decision making approaches of banks, SMEs refrain from obtaining credit from banks. In contrast, obtaining credit from informal sources is relatively easier, less cumbersome and easily available. Though such credit is available at a higher price (mark up rate) to SMEs, it is offered based on market presence and goodwill an SME enjoys.

Fear of disclosing financial information is most of the SMEs abstain from entering bank branches for opening a bank account as they fear disclosing information about their businesses or at times explains their financial problems. Another reason could be the strict tax implications they may face subsequent to financial disclosures.

The central bank’s efforts date back to more than a decade now and the quest for access to finance for SMEs has been one of the top priorities. However, since the current scenario requires a dynamic approach to better serve the sector. The State Bank has devised a strategy with a vision to increase the ratio of SME financing to private sector credit to 17 percent and to increase the number of SME borrowers to 500,000 by the end of 2020.

Furthermore, the central bank has acquired due support from federal, provincial government stakeholders, World Bank and IFC for structural improvements, market development and capacity building initiatives for SME development. The SBP has been successfully overcoming some of the impediments in the journey to sectors development.