SMEs need to get listed on PSX for raising capital: ICCI

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) Ahmed Hassan Moughal said that the capital markets are playing crucial role in mobilizing domestic resources for channeling them towards productive activities and stressed that the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) should come up with more attractive packages for SMEs to facilitate their fast development.

He expressed these views while addressing an awareness program jointly organized by the ICCI and PSX here on Friday to educate potential investors about the dynamics and workings of the Stock Exchange.

The program sought to educate the business community about the potential opportunities for raising capital from the capital market for business expansion and growth.

It was highlighted that capital market was an important source for mobilizing idle savings from the economy for further investments in the productive channels.

The business community was also apprised of the operational, strategic and regulatory developments taking place at PSX.

