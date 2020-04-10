SMEs, markets want relaxation in lockdown

STAFF REPORTER

ISLAMABAD The Friends of Economic & Business Reforms (FEBR) has appealed the government to announce some relaxation for the markets and other businesses from the lockdown with strict preventive measures in line with the exception given to some industrial sectors amidst coronavirus pandemic. FEBR President Kashif Anwar proposed that the local markets and Small & Medium Industries can be allowed to open for a specific time under strict SOPs so that money could continue to circulate in the economy and millions of workers could retain their jobs, instead of depending on the government, says a press release. In separate letters, written to Federal Industries & Production Minister Hammad Azhar and Punjab Industries & Commerce Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, he requested the government to allow them to open markets.