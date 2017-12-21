SMEDA’s efforts for women entrepreneurship lauded

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Multan (WCCI) President Fiza Mumtaz has appreciated Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) initiatives to promote entrepreneurship among women of southern Punjab.

She expressed these views in a meeting with SMEDA In Charge (Women Entrepreneurship Development Cell) Ms. Tania Buttar at mega women business conference in Multan, according to SMEDA spokesman here Wednesday.

He said that Ms. Tania, after attending the conference as a panellist, had submitted a report of recommendations regarding women entrepreneurs of southern Punjab, to SMEDA CEO Sher Ayub Khan.

Ms. Tania said that started a few years ago, SMEDA entrepreneurship move for Southern Punjab Women enterprises had brought fruit and now the high-profile organization like ACCA along with WCCI had come forward to increase gender diversity and women economic empowerment in the region.

She said that Women Chamber Multan had created an effective platform in collaboration with ACCA to compile viable policy measures on the role of gender balance and women empowerment to achieve higher economic growth and especially recognising the success of women from south Punjab region.

Meanwhile, Sher Ayub Khan expressed deep gratitude to Filza Mumtaz for acknowledging the role of SMEDA in development of women entrepreneurs. He also assured of SMEDA full support for Women Chamber Multan to serve the cause of women empowerment in the country.