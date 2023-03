SMEDA to organize webinar on Amazon Private Label for SMEs

Small Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is going to organize a webinar on “Amazon Private Label for SMES” for profitable business growth on March 09 (Thursday).

SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs, is offering free online awareness sessions on various e-commerce verticals through pre-qualified services provider M/S Extreme commerce across the Pakistan, according to a source in the authority.

The e-commerce awareness and training initiatives will provide opportunities to the SMEs on high trending and most demanding e-commerce tools, and platform.—APP