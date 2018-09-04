SMEDA seeks GB’s gemstone sector inputs for mineral strategy

Peshawar

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) organized a workshop for the stakeholders of the gemstones sector of Gilgit-Baltistan under the initiative of the Planning Commission of Pakistan, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

The workshop was a part of the Research Study on Mineral Sector Transformation Plan. The aim of the project was to discuss the issues faced by the gemstones sector of Gilgit-Baltistan and the required interventions.

Addressing the workshop, Riaz Ahmed Sahito(Project Director, Planning Commission of Pakistan) requested the participants to provide their feedback about the gemstone sector of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The workshop observed keen participation by all of the focus groups members comprising of the SMEs, the Pakistan Gemstone & Mineral Association (PGMA), Gilgit-Baltistan, Metals, Minerals & Gems Association, and the Directorate of Mines and Minerals.

The participants informed that the GB possesses more than 34 Types of Gemstones. They stressed upon the need of GB specific Mining Concession rules so that to promote the sector. They requested the government to consider the provision of roads and electricity to the mining areas, gems processing, and trading centers, gems exhibition in Gilgit, financing for imported mining and processing machinery and marketing support in shape of visa and subsidies. The provision of professional trainings throughout the Gems Value Chain was also demanded.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp