SMEDA holds 1st Skills Olympic

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has set a new valuable tradition by organizing the 1st Skills Olympic in the country that needs to be continued as a regular feature to create a revolution in the field of industrial skills. It was stated by Syed Javed Hassan, Chairman, National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTEC) while addressing as Chief Guest of the first- ever Skills Olympic arranged by SMEDA in collaboration with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) and Infinity School of Engineering. A ceremony held in this connection at Infinity School of Engineering was also addressed by Mr. Sher Ayub Khan, Chief Executive Officer SMEDA, Mr.Basharat Javaid, Vice Chairman PAAPAM, Mr. Abdur Razaq Gohar, CEO Infinity School of Engineering, Mr. Kaneki, Chief of JICA Experts’ team and Ms. UENO, Project Formulation Advisor, JICA. Chairman NAVTEC informed that the skills Olympic are eternal part of development in the developed world since last 70 years.

