SMEDA hints at setting up CFC for Chitrali patti

Peshawar

General Manager (GM), Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), Javed Iqbal Khattak Friday said that a team of the authority would soon visit Chitrali Bazaar to study the business of Chitrali community and draft recommendations for bringing improvement in it. This he stated while talking to a delegation of the local Chitrali trading community here. The delegation was headed by President, Chitral Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CCCI), Sartaj Ahmad Khan, President, Chitrali Bazaar, Peshawar Abdurazaq and others. The delegation briefed the General Manager SMEDA regarding the problems of the dying Chitrali patti business in the city and requested the authority for intervention and bringing improvement in it. Speaking on the occasion, the General Manager, SMEDA said that the authority is fully aware of the potential sectors of Chitral and is ready for taking steps for promotion and up-gradation. He assured that the authority will make all-out steps to stand up the traditional business of the Chitrali community and bringing them at par with their competitors. For this purpose, he said the officials of the authority will soon conduct a visit to the Chitrali Bazaar to review their problems and then take steps for bringing improvement in their businesses to introduce it in the international market.—APP