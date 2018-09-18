SMEDA for rapid promotion of coal sector

Hyderabad

The General Manager Small Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA) Javed Khatak has said that the SMEDA has decided to make effective plan for rapid promotion of coal sector of Sindh and Balochistan through consultation with all stakeholders. Addressing an awareness seminar on an ther day here at the secretariat of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he assured that the suggestion and recommendations to be received through consultation with the stakeholders would be implemented so that hurdles could be removed which involved in delaying the promotion of coal sector of the country. He said that the country possessed rich mineral resources and there is the need of its effective utilization in order to strengthen the economy of the country. The country had precious quality of marble in 27 colours which ever found in any country of the world while the priceless gemstone of Peshawar and Gilgit could also be utilized for improvement in the economy of the country, he added.—APP

