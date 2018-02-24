SMC’s anti-encroachment drive faces stiff resistance

Srinagar

Anti-encroachment drive of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) at Hari Singh High Street here met with stiff resistance from street vendors on Thursday.

Officials said the protesters damaged several vehicles of SMC and also mishandled senior officials who were supervising the operation.

Following the court directions, the civic body had launched anti-encroachment drive two months ago in the city. The drive was carried in various areas including Mahraja Bazaar, Batamaloo, Hari Singh High Street and other areas. The special teams of SMC were supervised by senior officials of SMC including commissioner Riyaz Ahmad Wani.

As the teams started the drive by removing temporary stalls on roadside and footpaths at Hari Singh High Street, the street vendors resented the move and raised slogans. Senior officials of SMC tried to pacify them and sought their cooperation in implementation of court directions.—GK