SMC delegation briefed on policing in KP

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

An 11-member delegation of Senior Civil Officers of different occupational group of 22nd Senior Management Course (SMC) Lahore attended a briefing on Policing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at CPO Peshawar on Monday. Group leader Dawood Muhammad Bareach led the delegation. The delegation was briefed in detail with the help of charts about policing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They were informed about the organizational structure, functioning and activities, managements practices, major achievements and challenges for the organization and its future plans. The delegation was also told about the police performance against criminals, militants, working condition and confronting challenges. The members of the delegation were also briefed on the institutional reforms i.e establishment of Counter Terrorism Department, Rapid Response Force, K- 9 Unit, BD Units at each Regional level, Geo Tagging, enactment of various laws, DRCs, PAL, PAS and Specialized Schools.

They were also told about Police Act 2017, its implementation, better service delivery to the public and enhanced capacity of the force. The delegation was also informed about the militancy in the province and the steps taken by police to halt menace of terrorism. In light of detailed briefing the members of delegation asked various question which were answered to their satisfaction. The members of the delegation appreciated the performance of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police especially against terrorists on the face of valumonous challenges and limited resources. Later, Shields were also exchanged on this occasion.