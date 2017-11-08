SMC bans burning of fallen leaves

Srinagar

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Tuesday issued public advisory prohibiting burning of fallen leaves saying it causes pollution.

The advisory was issued after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell coordinator Tassaduq Mufti asked concerned officials to ensure burning of leaves and twigs is stopped as it causes severe air pollution in winter.

The SMC invoked section 305 of Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000 to implement the ban. “The biomass waste burning is banned under the relevant environmental acts, as it is harmful and illegal and needs to be stopped immediately,” it reads the notice issued by commissioner SMC Riyaz Ahmad Wani.

It states that burning of abscised leaves, releases large amounts of airborne particulars which includes fine bits of dust, soot, harmful particles and toxic gases aggravating air pollution.

“Incessant burning of leaves also leads to the formation of smog which affects general visibility. Similarly, increased production of carbon dioxide/ carbon monoxide by such burning also contributes to global warming. In order to product the life and environment of general public, it is particularly informed to avoid such practices henceforth. However, in default action under relevant provisions of Municipal Corporation Act shall be initiated,” the notice reads.

SMC commissioner Riyaz Ahmad Wani said leaf smoke contains many dangerous chemicals like carbon monoxide and benzopyrene.

“Carbon monoxide binds with the hemoglobin in our red blood cells, and reduces the amount of oxygen in our blood. When exposed to large amounts of smoke, a person can collapse and die in a short span of time,” he said.

He added that patients with asthma, emphysema, lung disease, and heart disease are most susceptible to the ill-effects of leaf smoke.

He said that worldwide, it is estimated that three billion metric tons of biomass is being burned. —GK