SMBBMU, Larkana organize two day Int’l conference on Medicine, Allied sciences

Staff Reporter

A two-day international conference on Medicine and Allied Sciences, themed on “Awareness and Updates on Health Issues” will commence from Friday at the Auditorium of the University organized by the Department of Medicine and Allied Sciences of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU).

This was disclosed by the Dean Faculty of Medicine and Allied Sciences and Chairman Organizing Committee of the conference Professor Hakim Ali Abro here on Tuesday.

He said that the conference will be inaugurated by Vice-chancellor SMBBMU Larkana Professor Dr. Aneela Attaur Rehman.

He also said that the senior academicians, scholars, healthcare professionals and educationists from across the country and abroad will share their experiences and research regarding advancements in the treatment of various diseases with the participants of the conference.

Share on: WhatsApp