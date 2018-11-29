Smartphone mobile application to help NH&MP to serve road users more effectively

Staff Reporter

Minister of State for Communication Murad Saeed said on Wednesday that with launch of smartphone mobile application, National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) will be able to respond quickly and serve the road users more effectively.

While addressing the launching ceremony of Humsafar, a smartphone application here, the minister said that it was the vision of Prime Minster Imran Khan to facilitate the people of Pakistan and this app would help the Motorway Police to provide instant relief to the road users in distress.

He said since assuming charge of the Communications Ministry he was striving to strengthen the institutions and end political interference and appoint officers and staff on merit, not personal likings and disliking.

He said with better planning, the national institutions instead of looking for annual government grants, would be able to earn revenue and contribute to national exchequer. He said that Motorway police already enjoyed a good image and it was aim of the present government to make it the best institution in the public sector. He said that with completion of new road projects farm-to-market linkages would be improved and economic activities would be generated which would create more job opportunities.

He said that a pilot project for model road would be launched soon to improve the condition of the existing NHA roads.

He said that he has witnessed marked improvement in the Ministry of Communications and its attached departments since assuming charge and he believed that there was great potential to make Pakistan a modern state.

He said that Motorway Police have launched first ever National Road Safety Policy to control accidents on the highways and motorways which would be implemented in letter and spirit.

Earlier, IG Motorway Police A D Khawaja in his welcome address said that now technology has taken over the world and transformed daily life style. NH&MP, one of the best institutions in Pakistan, has decided to launch a mobile application to improve its service to road users by the use of modern technology. He said that now time had come that NHA and Motorway Police join hands in serving the road users and commuters in a better way.

Additional Inspector General Operations Iram Abbasi gave presentation about the newly-launched application which has become functional from Wednesday.

