Smart, Save University Project inaugurated at Bannu University

Peshawar

The Vice Chancellor of the Bannu University Professor Dr. Engr. Pir Syed Abid Ali Shah Saturday inaugurated the Smart and Save University Project initiated by Higher Education Commission in all across Pakistan in 2015. The project cost Rs. 477 million. Smart Education is a concept around transformation of conventional way of pedagogy to contemporary methods using information and communication technologies.

The project was part of the recent initiative of the government to award laptop to students on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Accordingly, half a million (500,000) laptops are being awarded amongst the students including 2-in-1 detachable laptops. These 2-in-1 detachable laptops will help students in their learning activities through Touch-screen, Tablet feature of these devices. Moreover, for ubiquitous computing, Higher Education Commission has taken the initiative of Smart Campuses under which blanket WiFi coverage is being provided as to complement the initiative of Smart Bags, i.e. Laptops. Following this transformational approach, the natural next step is the introduction of Smart Classrooms at each university.

The Smart Classrooms strategy is a learning initiative that assists educators to make ICT integral to learning. The strategy is about engaging the digital generation, improving individualized learning opportunities, sparking innovation in learning, enhancing teachers’ digital pedagogy and getting the best from the ICT investments. Smart Classrooms represents a focus on re-orienting HEIs structures and business processes around individual students and their learning needs.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp