Smart lockdown to end after 100 pc vaccination: NCOC

Door-to-door vaccination drive to be launched

Staff Reporter Islamabad

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has linked ending smart lockdown with 100% vaccination across the country.

According to sources the National Command and Operations Center has decided to change the smart lockdown strategy.

Smart lockdown across the country will now end only after 100% vaccination. Every resident of the Smart Lockdown area will be vaccinated against coronavirus.

According to sources, mobile vaccination teams will be deployed in smart lockdown areas, district administration and health department will work together in smart lockdown areas.

It further added that mobile vaccination teams would be deployed in the smart lockdown areas to carry out door-to-door vaccination campaigns.

Meanwhile, in an alarming situation, the Covid positivity ratio in five districts of the country has gone beyond 10 percent including Karachi and Islamabad in wake of SOPs violations during Eid ul Adha, on Monday.

According to sources in the national ministry for health, an increasing trend in Covid-19 cases has been witnessed after Eid and the authorities fear a further spike in Covid cases in the next week to an alarming level.

Karachi, according to sources, has reported the most positivity ratio in the country with 24.82 percent, followed by 19.76 percent in Muzaffarabad, 18.9 in Rawalpindi, 14.66 percent in Skardu, 12.41 percent in Peshawar.