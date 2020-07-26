Smart lockdown strategy leads to outstanding recovery of Covid-19 patients: President

Staff Reporter

President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday said that the government’s smart lockdown strategy has led to outstanding recovery of Covid-19 patients in the country.

In a tweet, he said credit for this goes to pro-poor and intelligent government decisions and the people of Pakistan for mostly following directions and SOPs.

A huge difference in approaches has led to outstanding recovery in Pakistan because of Smart Lockdowns.

Credit to pro-poor & intelligent government decisions and the people of Pakistan for mostly following directions & SOPs.

The president also appreciated the nation’s recent approach to the pandemic and said you have shown what a disciplined nation can do.

He also tagged a latest study graph showing comparison of active Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and India.

This graph is very interesting as it shows cases per million on Friday. We must take care on Eid ul Azha to finally continue on this track. So remember the SOPs. Ensure social distancing, wear Face Masks, and wash your hands. You have shown what a disciplined nation can do. https://t.co/GaNHCbyTdd

Dr Arif Alvi said we must take care on Eid-ul-Azha to finally continue on this track by remembering the SOPs, ensuring social distancing, wearing face masks, and washing hands.