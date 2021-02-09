Smart lockdown imposed in six areas of Lahore over COVID-19 spike

LAHORE – Punjab government Tuesday imposed smart lockdown in six areas of Lahore after spike in COVID-19 cases was observed.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Care Department has issued a notification in this regard, listing the neighbourhoods that will remain under lockdown for next two weeks.

The localities include,

Street Number 1, Ali View Garden, Baidian Road in Cantt

Street No 7 and 20, A Block, Phase 5, DHA in Cantt

Street 21, W Block Phase 3, DHA in Cantt

Main Street, Block C1, Faisal Town in Gulberg

Street from House No 156 to 167, Chenab Block, Allama Iqbal Town in Samanabad

Abdullah Street, A Block, Al Ahmed Garden, Manawan in Wahga

Entry and exit points of the areas have been closed

There has been a constant increase in the positivity percentage and prevalence of COVID-19 cases in the province in the last two weeks which poses a serious threat to public health, said the notification.

As per the COVID-19 SOPs, all shopping malls, restaurants will remain closed while grocery stores, fruits and vegetable shops, and petrol pumps will remain open during the given time.