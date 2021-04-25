Smart lockdown imposed in more areas

Keeping in view the alarming surge in Covid-19 cases amid the third wave of the disease in Lahore, the district administration has imposed smart lockdown in 15 more areas of the city.

According to a notification issued by Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Health Care Department, the smart lockdown will remain intact in the localities until 7th of May.

Various areas of Allama Iqbal Town, Aziz Bhatti, Gulberg Town, Data Ganj Bakhsh and Lahore Cantt have been put under the smart lockdown.

Earlier today, as the country fought off with all its might the third wave of the global pandemic which was increasingly concerning the governments with mutated variants and increased infection incidence, the higher education authorities in Punjab had shut down colleges in at least 25 districts across the province.

With the deteriorating infection situation into the third wave of the pandemic, the department had decided to completely shut down all colleges falling in the remits of at least 25 districts.