Smart lockdown best way to stop corona spread, says Chohan

Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that smart and targeted lockdown is the best way to stop the spread of novel coronavirus.

The Government of Punjab has taken action against 7,000 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) violations in the province. According to reports Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that instead of criticism, it is time to get united to fight the virus. He also appealed to people and traders to follow SOPs and play a positive role.

The minister said that PM Imran Khan has been emphasizing on policy of smart lockdown from day one and Usman Buzdar is running affairs of Punjab according to vision of Imran Khan.