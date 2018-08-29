It is great to know that the Indian Government has announced the new list of cities selected for Smart City Mission. In particular, I would like to talk about Tuticorin and Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu, India that have come on the latest list. As for Tuticorin, this city is the main hub of industrial activities with many factories and a huge port sprawling across the city. Due to its close proximity to Bay of Bengal, Tuticorin has long been catering to the export and import needs – across the board.

Tirunelveli being home to the vast areas of the south Tamil Nadu, the city boasts sprawling space, huge agricultural activities and of course the Tamiraparani. Proper plans and perfect execution will go a long way in matters of making Tuticorin and Tirunelveli smart on various fronts like lifestyle and industry. Furthermore, the nearby cities like Nagercoil, Marthandam and Kanyakumari are no exception. These areas too are the hubs of beautiful vistas and large tracts of natural forest/agricultural land. Definitely strong strategies coupled with strong financial structure will go a long way in matters of developing Tamil Nadu’s southern districts of Tuticorin, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

