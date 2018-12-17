Smart cards to replace vehicle registration books from today

Rawalpindi

Punjab Excise Department would start issuing smart cards in replacement with vehicles registration books from Monday as all the arrangements have been finalized.

According to E&T sources, new smart cards to replace vehicle registration books. The new vehicle registration system is being introduced for facilitation of citizens. The smart card will be sent at the address given by the applicant. The machines which have been procured for the smart cards can prepare nearly 22,000 cards per day while at present 8000 registration books are being issued daily in the province, he added.

The Punjab government is going to digitize the process of vehicle registration through this move. It will have added benefits over the registration books including its reduced size. These smart cards will be the size of a normal identity card unlike registration books which are always cumbersome to carry. All processes required for implementation of this technology have been completed, he added.Moreover, the authorities will not force anyone to replace their registration books with the smart cards. It will be up to the owner to avail the facility or not. The cost of availing this smart card will be Rs 530.

The officials of E&T had been imparted special training in this regard.Smart card will also feature a chip that will show its previous status. Rest of the features which are included in the smart card are, Vehicle owners name, CNIC Details, Chassis number, Registration number, Date of Registration, Engine Number, Previous registration if any, Token tax expiry date, Number of Cylinder, Type of body, Color of vehicle, Maker’s Name, Class of vehicle, Unladen weight, Reg. Laden wight, Tyre size, Front axle, Rear axle, Other axle, Year of manufacturing, Seating capacity, Horse power/CC and Assessed Annual Tax.—APP

