Smart cards to replace old vehicle registration books from next week

RAWALPINDI : The Excise and Taxation Department has announced to replace traditional vehicle registration books with new digital smart cards from 15th October in Punjab.

The new digitalization in Excise and Taxation will include new universal number plates along with smart cards.

The Excise and Taxation Department and Punjab Safe City Project (PSCA) had proposed to introduce new vehicle number plates design for the province, said the Director Excise and Taxation.

The reason behind new number plate design is that CCTV cameras were not able to detect and read the current number plates and the modified size and font size of the universal number plates would make them camera-readable, he added.

