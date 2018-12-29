Smart cards replace vehicle registration books

Raza Naqvi

Excise and Taxation department Attock has started issuing smart cards replacing vehicle registration books. According to the department sources, these smart cards have been introduced for the facilitation of the citizens, these cards which will be easy to carry in pockets will be sent on the addresses of the applicants.

For the purpose machines have been procured and through this move vehicle record is being digitised. It will have added benefits over the registration books including its reduced size. These smart cards are the size of a identity card. The authorities will not force any one to replace their registration books with these smart cards and it will be upto the owner of the vehicle to avail this facility or otherwise.

The cost of this card is Rs 530. Smart card will be having a chip containing vehicle owners name, CNIC details, chassis number, registration number, date of registration, engine number, previous registration record if any, token tax expiry date, number of cylinders, type of body, color of the vehicles, makers name, class of vehicle, unladen weight, laden weight, tyre size, front axle, other axles, year of manufacturing, seating capacity, horse power/cc and assessed annual tax.

