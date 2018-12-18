Smart cards launched for vehicle registration

Staff Reporter

Lahore

While introducing the much-awaited smart card for registration of vehicles, the Excise and Taxation Department on Monday has abolished the traditional vehicle registration books with new digital smart cards.

The Excise and Taxation Department has started issuing new digital smart cards for the registration of vehicles. The department has also fixed an equal fee for motorcycles and cars and now smart cards for the registration of vehicles would be issued to citizens in just Rs530.

