Small traders to get involved in plantation campaign

Karachi Tajir Ittehad Association, an organization of local traders will initiate plantation campaign in the metropolis on Friday.

Mohammad Sharjeel Goplani, President of the Association here on Thursday announced that exercise for the current spell of expected monsoons will be held at Ghanchi Para, located in one of the congested old city areas.

“We are fully conscious of the need and therefore are actively involving all sections of people,” he said.

Emphasizing that people are being increasingly sensitized about importance of plants and trees as buffer against heatstroke, he said Chairman DMC-South, Malik Fayyaz Ahmed and Farooq Ghanchi, Chairman, U.C. 17 will formally inaugurate the campaign after Friday prayers.

“This will be a joint effort of small traders, public representatives and citizens in general to protect the city against implications of global warming,” he said—APP

Related