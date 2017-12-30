Small traders seek KCCI’s help in dealing with rising Bhatta activities in city’s old area

Our Special Correspondent

Small traders and shopkeepers belong from areas of the old city have sought the help of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) in coping the rising incidents of ‘Bhatta’ by the organized mafia.

More than 50 representatives from different markets of the old city have expressed their deep concerns over recurrence and surge in the incidents of Bhatta mafia, robberies and lock-breaking of shops. They urged the KCCI for providing immediate assistance with the help of law enforcing agencies, particularly Pakistan Rangers in this regard to strictly deal with this alarming situation on a top priority basis.

Exchanging views with the Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) & Former President KCCI Siraj Kassam Teli and Acting President Abdul Basit Abdul Razzak during their visit to Karachi Chamber, Small Traders and shopkeepers informed that some shopkeepers have recently been detained by the Rangers in charge of acting as ‘facilitators’ which was not factual in many cases. It was a matter of grave concern that their distressed families are completely unaware of the whereabouts of these detainees, they informed.

They said there is a dire need to define the exact definition of ‘Facilitator’ so that shopkeepers and small traders could be very careful in their daily business dealings and immediately get in touch with the LEAs in case they find anything wrong.

Representatives belonging to Saddar Alliance of Markets Association, All Karachi Anjuman-e-Tajiran, Anjuman-e-Tajiran Bolton Market, Old City Alliance Markets Association, Karachi Dari & Bed Sheet Merchant, All Bidi Manufacturers Association, Mithadar Merchant Association, All Pakistan Small Traders & Cottage Industry, Machhi Miyani Market Association, Pak Alliance of Market Association, All Sindh Sarafa & Jewelers Association, Shershah Kabari Market, Iron & Steel Merchant Association, All City Tajir Ittehad, Hussainabad Traders Association, Madina City Mall, Kaghzi Bazaar Association and Bhora Pir Paint Association were led by Chairman of KCCI’s Special Committee for Small Traders Majeed Memon at the meeting.

They also pointed out that the situation in almost all the markets of the city, particularly the Old City Areas, continues deteriorating at fast pace day by day where shopkeepers have been constantly receiving extortion chits.