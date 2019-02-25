Small traders body calls for earliest rehabilitation

Karachi

All Pakistan Organisation of Small Traders and Cottage Industries (APSTCI) called for the earliest and complete rehabilitation of the shopkeepers affected by grand operation against encroachments in the city.

According to a statement issued here, APSTCI President Mehmood Hamid and other officer bearers have maintained that a large number of affected shopkeepers and their families were still looking towards the Sindh and the City governments for rehabilitation of their businesses, the sole source of their livelihood, for last three months.

They alleged that the shops recently allotted to the traders by the City Mayor Waseem Akhtar through balloting were not properly constructed and not fit to do business.—APP

